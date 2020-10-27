President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner has been a trending topic on multiple social media platforms after he made an appearance on Fox News. The White House staffer spoke about his father-in-law's policies and intentions for the Black Americans, but his comments caused many to accuse him of suggesting that Black people are lazy and don't wantsuccess.



"One thing we've seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about," said Kushner in regards to Trump's Platinum Plan to invest in Black communities. "But he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."

Kushner praised Ice Cube, saying that he respected the rapper for taking action to "solve the problems everyone's complaining about." During his Fox & Friends appearance, Ivanka Trump's husband also targeted supporters of Black Lives Matter movement who Kushner claims were being divisive.

"You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling," he stated. "They go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country." White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted to explain away Kushner's remarks as being taken out of context, according to CNN.

"From criminal justice reform and record HBCU funding to record low black unemployment and record high income increases, there is simply no disputing that President Trump accomplished what Democrats merely talked about," she said in a statement.

