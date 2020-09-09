Contract with Black America
- PoliticsIce Cube Adds 2 Sections To The CWBAIce Cube's Contract With Black America has officially added two new sections: the "CWBA Sports Initiative" and "Additional Concerns Regarding Black Women."By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsIce Cube To Discuss CWBA With Joe BidenIce Cube confirms that the Joe Biden administration has officially reached out to discuss the Contract With Black America. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsIce Cube Reveals Why He's Been Quiet Since The ElectionIce Cube emerges to explain his absence from social media since the elections took place.By Aron A.
- PoliticsIce Cube Blasted By Twitter After Questioning Backlash Against HimIce Cube's controversial meeting with Donald Trump continues to garner backlash on social media.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsIce Cube Dodged Zoom Call With Kamala Harris Because It Wasn't PersonalThe call included Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, & DL Hughley, but Cube said he didn't want to just "spin my wheels" with "12 other people who had nothing to do with it."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsIce Cube Responds To Congressman Claiming He Lied About Meeting DemsIce Cube asks Congressman Cedric Richmond to release the full Zoom video of their meeting. By Aron A.
- PoliticsIce Cube Wasn't Sidelined By Biden Over "Contract With Black America": ReportRep. Cedric Richmond from Biden's campaign denies that anyone on Biden's team told Cube to wait until after the election.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsIce Cube Clarifies His Stance: "I'm Not Supporting Donald Trump"Ice Cube maintains that he's still a "real true undecided voter" after Trump's campaign implements elements of CWBA into the Platinum Plan. By Aron A.
- PoliticsIce Cube Answers Why Black Women Aren't In "Contract With Black America"The rapper visited an all-women show where he was asked why his initiative didn't specifically mention Black women.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsIce Cube Claps Back At D.L. Hughley & Don Lemon CriticismIce Cube sends a big middle finger to D.L. Hughley and slams Don Lemon's recent criticism. By Aron A.
- PoliticsIce Cube Calls Out The Hypocrisy Of His CriticsAmidst backlash following his decision to listen to the Trump campaign, Ice Cube took a moment to challenge the critics questioning his qualifications. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsT.I. Says Ice Cube Deserves The Benefit Of His Credit After Meeting Trump's TeamT.I. argues Ice Cube deserves "the benefit of his reputation" after his involvement in Trump's platinum plan was revealed.By Aron A.
- PoliticsIce Cube Pressed By Chris Cuomo About Speaking With Trump AdministrationThe rapper has been taking hits about agreeing to discuss him "Contract With Black America" with Trump's team.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAubrey O'Day Reveals Trump Would "Daily" Tell Her About Diddy FriendshipDiddy recently stated that the "priority is to get Trump out of office," but the Danity Kane singer says his relationship with the President is closer than people think.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsIce Cube Clarifies Stance On Trump After Helping CampaignIce Cube is advising Trump on his Contract With Black America, which is rubbing people the wrong way.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsIce Cube Doubles Down On Working With RepublicansIce Cube took to Twitter to double down on his decision to connect with the Republican Party to discuss his Contract With Black America.By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsIce Cube Says He's Made Demands To Trump & BidenIce Cube has made demands to both Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the election nears, demanding certain policies through his Contract with Black America.By Alex Zidel