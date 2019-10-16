It was another solid week for music. After starting the year off with sub-par releases, it feels like things are finally starting to pick up. We were gifted a few solid efforts from some of rap's hottest up-and-comers and even more goodness from budding hall-of-famers this week. One of the most popular releases from the past seven days was Wale's Wow... That's Crazy. Our staff was clearly feeling that album, choosing more than a few songs to add to this week's TIDAL Wave playlist. Another artist that got tons of spin in our office was 19-year-old YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Each week, we tally up our favorite releases from the last couple of weeks (give or take) and offer you a loaded playlist full of goodies. As previously noted, Wale and NBA YoungBoy make several appearances this week but elsewhere on the chart, more newcomers dominate the standings. Lil Tjay's new project earns a few entries, Megan Thee Stallion's collaboration with MoneyBagg Yo was added and Roddy Ricch's fresh single also shows up. Of course, we couldn't go without including the Pusha-T remix to the Succession theme song or Tip's new cut either.

Stay tuned for next week!

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Time I'm On

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Make No Sense

Clever - Apartments (feat. NoCap & Rylo Rodriguez)

Summer Walker - I'll Kill You (feat. Jhené Aiko)

Lil Tjay - Leaked (Remix) [feat. Lil Wayne]

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Wale - Routine (feat. Rick Ross & Meek Mill)

Wale - Expectations (feat. 6LACK)

Internet Money - Somebody (feat. Lil Tecca & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

Casanova - So Drippy (feat. Gunna & Young Thug)

T.I. - Sabotage

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Wale - 50 In Da Safe (feat. Pink Sweat$)

Fabolous - Choosy (feat. Jeremih & Davido)

French Montana - Twisted (feat. Juicy J, Logic & A$AP Rocky)

Noah C (Editorial)

Medhane - Voyager (feat. Deem Spencer)

Father - Hexes (feat. Meltycanon)

Gucci Mane - Tootsies (feat. Lil Baby)

Smoke DZA & Benny The Butcher - Drug Rap

Lil Tjay - Sex Sounds

Cole Blake (Editorial)

City Girls - JT First Day Out

Baka Not Nice - UP

MoneyBagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion - All Dat

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Wale - Love… (Her Fault) [feat. Bryson Tiller]

Casanova - Live (feat. Giggs)

Wale - Sue Me

Aron A (Editorial)

Ocean Wisdom - ISN’T IT? (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Roddy Ricch - Big Stepper

Wretch 32 - 10/10 (feat. Giggs)

Cam'ron - Believe In Flee

DJ Shadow - Urgent, Important, Please Read (feat. Rockwell Knuckles, Tef Poe & Daemon)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Tjay - No Escape

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Carter Son

Summer Walker - Come Thru (feat. Usher)

Lil West - Want Love (feat. Calboy)