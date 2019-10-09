This week's edition of the TIDAL Wave playlist, curated by the HotNewHipHop staff, is officially here and it starts off the right way. The initial cut on the TIDAL-exclusive collection of music is Travis Scott's "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM," which has already broken records with its high streaming numbers. Whenever La Flame announces that he's dropping new music, you know people will flock to it. At this point in his career, he doesn't really need to give much notice. He releases something and it shoots up the chart. There is a direct correlation. Following up "HITR" is Danny Brown's "Savage Nomad," which was chosen as a staff-favourite from this week's releases.

If you're unfamiliar with the selection process of this playlist, each one of our staff-members brings in five recent picks for their most-played songs of the last week. It gives you a chance to learn more about who's writing the articles you love (or love to hate) and if you'd jam with them. TIDAL Wave is packed with an assortment of Danny Brown songs this week, as well as left-over hits from Kevin Gates, the new single from Gucci Mane and Megan Thee Stallion, Guapdad 4000's new track, Lil Tjay's most recent contributions, and more.

Who has your favorite picks from this week? If you're not yet signed up for a TIDAL membership, change that here. With the best quality streaming on the market, it's hard to go back to one of their competitors once you've made the switch.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Juice WRLD - Bandit (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Travis Scott - HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Danny Brown - Savage Nomad

Guapdad 4000 - Gucci Pajamas (feat. Chance the Rapper & Charlie Wilson)

Kevin Gates - Walls Talking

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Danny Brown - Negro Spiritual (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

Danny Brown - 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)

Doja Cat - Bottom Bitch

Billy Woods - Windhoek (feat. Mach-Hommy)

Billy Woods - Western Education Is Forbidden (feat. Fielded)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

T.R.U., 2 Chainz & Sleepy Rose - Shoot It Out

Fabolous - Choosy (feat. Jeremih & Davido)

Buddy, Wale & A$AP Ferg - Hallelujah

Dave East & A$AP Ferg - Business Is Business

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Juice WRLD - Bandit (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Travis Scott - HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Danny Brown - 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)

Danny Brown - Theme Song

Danny Brown - Shine (feat. Blood Orange)

Noah C (Editorial)

Tyler, The Creator - EARFQUAKE (Channel Tres Remix)

Anna Wise - Count My Blessings (feat. Denzel Curry)

Twelve'len - Thank The Gang (Remix) [feat. Guapdad 4000]

Lucki - Nascar Daschar

Lil Keed - Swap It Out (feat. Lil Duke)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Travis Scott - HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Summer Walker - Just Might (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Melii - No Hard Feelings

Gucci Mane - Big Booty (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Michael Rapp (Sales)

T.R.U., 2 Chainz & Sleepy Rose - Shoot It Out

Fabolous - Choosy (feat. Jeremih & Davido)

Benjamin Earl Tuner - DUI

Benjamin Earl Tuner - BAD NATURE (feat. MfnMelo)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Danny Brown - 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)

Danny Brown - Savage Nomad

Danny Brown - Change Up

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Kevin Gates - By My Lonely

Summer Walker - Come Thru (feat. Usher)

Lil Tjay - Hold On

PeeWee Longway & Money Man - Back Stroke (feat. Young Dolph)

Aron A (Editorial)

Pop Smoke - War (feat. Lil Tjay)

Wiley - Givenchy Bag (feat. Future, Nafe Smallz & Chip)

Danny Brown - Theme Song

Danny Brown - Belly Of The Beast (feat. Obongjayar)

Danny Brown - Savage Nomad