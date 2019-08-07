It's already easy to predict who's going to be ruling the TIDAL Wave playlist next week because Rick Ross, a fan favorite in the HNHH offices, is about to release an album this week. There is also new music coming from Trippie Redd, who is sure to earn a spot or two on the playlist next campaign. This week was solid in terms of the number of projects uploaded to streaming. We saw official versions of Drake's most famous loosies get uploaded, new music from Lil Durk, and singles from Lil Tecca and Lil Tjay. There's always something special to find on the TIDAL Wave playlist and today, we're letting you in on the latest edition.

This week's version of TIDAL Wave begins with Lil West and Calboy's single "Want Love." Immediately after, we're keeping you in your feelings with a select number of cuts from Drake's Care Package, including "Jodeci Freestyle" with J. Cole, "Free Spirit" with Rozay, "How Bout Now" and more. Both of Dave East's new cuts impacted our selections while Chicago drill rapper Lil Durk earned more than a couple of spots. Rounding out the playlist this week are Curren$y, Pop Smoke, Teyana Taylor, Rich The Kid, and more.

What do you think of this week's TIDAL Wave playlist? Check it out below and be sure to sign up for your free TIDAL trial over here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil West - Want Love (feat. Calboy)

Lil Durk - Rebellious

Y2K & bbno$ - Lalala

Tyga, YG & Blueface - Bop

Lil Durk - Bougie (feat. Meek Mill)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Lil Durk - Die Slow (feat. 21 Savage)

Curren$y - Eyes Closed

Snoh Aalegra - Situationship

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Durk - Wooh (feat. Key Glock)

Lil Tecca - Bossanova

Lil Tjay - LANESWITCH

Devin Ch (Editorial)

Channel Tres - Black Moses (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

Headie One - Rubbery Bandz

Hamza - Clic Clac (feat. 13 Block)

Teyana Taylor - How You Want It? (feat. King Combs)

Dave East - Wanna Be A G (feat. Max B)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Dave East - Everyday (feat. Gunna)

Sheff G - Tonight

Pop Smoke - Dior

Burna Boy - Show & Tell (feat. Future)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Drake - Free Spirit (feat. Rick Ross)

Drake - Jodeci Freestyle (feat. J. Cole)

Dave East - Wanna Be A G (feat. Max B)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Drake - How Bout Now

Smiley_61st - Stare (mhmm hmm)

Krept & Konan - I Spy (Remix) [feat. Bugzy Malone, SL, Morrisson, Abra Cadabra, RV & Snap Capone]

Spiffy Global - One 2 (feat. Pi'erre Bourne & Jay Critch)

Tre Mission - Sim Simma