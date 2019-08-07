Trippie Redd Releases New Song "!" In Advance Of New Album

It's been nearly a year since Trippie Redd released his Life's A Trip album and he's now getting ready to drop his next body of work in a couple of days. Announcing his ! album a few weeks ago, the Ohio native started his rollout by sharing "Mac 10" with the world. His new album is out this week and it's bound to be an interesting ride. If his fresh single is anything to go off of, this may be the most versatile version of Trippie that we've heard to this date.

Trippie Redd is known as one of the most creative members of the new school of rap. He often blends genres in his music, bringing in elements of rock tracks and also coming through as a strong rapper. He can spit when he wants but he's also got a powerful voice, which he uses to impress new fans. The title track to ! has just been released with production from Diplo and it's seriously unlike anything you've ever heard from the young recording artist. ! is definitely more of an electronic vibe, bringing in elements of festival bounce and a general summer ambience. If the full album is like this, we're definitely in for something interesting from Trippie Redd. Shout-out to him for trying something different.

What do you think of ! with Diplo?

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, that shit hurt, bae

That shit hurt in the worst way

Why'd we fight in the first place?

Always mad on a Monday

Mind on a runway

I see you wanna run 'way

Sometimes I wanna run away