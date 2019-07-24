We've gotten some incredible news today so far in the world of hip-hop. Meek Mill was finally granted a new trial and is no longer considered a felon. Big Sean made his triumphant return to the game with a brand new single. And now, Trippie Redd has just announced his upcoming album's release date. It's nearly been a full year since the Ohio rapper dropped Life's A Trip and now, he's ready to come through with another body of work, shortening the tracklist by a touch and featuring only a few names that he deemed absolutely necessary. Trippie is looking to prove himself this time around and with his new single, he's beginning the rollout to !.

Redd's next album, which is simply titled !, was announced earlier today with the release of "Mac 10." The project is already available for pre-order on streaming services worldwide and the full tracklist was made available for public consumption. Much of the album will see Trippie taking the lead with only a select number of features on this go-around. Playboi Carti and The Game are listed as credited artists while Lil Baby, Lil Duke and his girlfriend Coi Leray round out the list.

! will be out on August 9. Are you looking forward to it?