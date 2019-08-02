Drake Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With "Care Package"

We can't lie, rappers have brought out the heat in 2019. Not every album release has been a hit, but the #AOTY contenders list has been growing by the week as artists continue to show that they have musical barks to match their lyrical bites. Drake has made appearances throughout the year—including the recent acclaimed singles "No Guidance" with Chris Brown and "Gold Roses" with Rick Ross—and following the Toronto Raptors' NBA Championship win, Drizzy even blessed us with a two-pack. The rapper shared his tracks "Omertà" and a Ross-assisted single, "Money in the Grave."

However, Drake didn't feel that those additions were enough for him, so he announced on Thursday that he would be delivering his Care Package mixtape. The 17-track album is a compilation of songs that are still beloved among fans. "Available Friday on all platforms," Drake wrote on Instagram. "Some of our most important moments together available in one place. Care Package." Give it a spin and relive some Drizzy moments.

Tracklist

1. Dreams Money Can Buy

2. The Motion

3. How Bout Now

4. Trust Issues

5. Days In The East

6. Draft Day

7. 4PM In Calabasas

8. 5AM In Toronto

9. I Get Lonely

10. My Side

11. Jodeci Freestyle ft. J. Cole

12. Club Paradise

13. Free Spirit ft. Rick Ross

14. Heat Of The Moment

15. Girls Love Beyonce ft. James Fauntleroy

16. Paris Morton Music

17. Can I