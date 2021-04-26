Not even one full week passed by before Young Thug, Gunna, and the entirety of Young Stoner Life Records re-upped on their new album Slime Language 2 by issuing a deluxe copy. The deluxe features eight extra songs, including new features from Future, Don Toliver, DaBaby, and more. That wasn't the only new release of the week though as one of Memphis' leading rappers Moneybagg Yo (who is also the star of our latest digital cover story!) dropped his new album A Gangsta's Pain.

As with any other week, our staff had a lot of new music to sift through. We got to work quickly, even finding time to go through our flooded submission boxes to bring you the first "6 New Artists You Should Hear" article in a while. Gathering our five favorite releases from the last few weeks, our team tallied up some of our personal playlist picks to compile a larger staff-curated playlist, which is anchored by Moneybagg Yo and Young Stoner Life this week.

This week's update also includes a couple of new records from Cordae, the new single from H.E.R., R&B selections from JMSN, Ruth B., and Q, and more. If you've been looking to hear a little bit of what we've got playing in our homes, check out the list below to see our individual choices.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Ski

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Diamonds Dancing (feat. Travis Scott)

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug - Proud Of You (feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo)

Young Stoner Life - I Like (feat. Karlae & Coi Leray)

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug - Real (feat Unfoonk)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Paid The Fine (feat. Lil Baby & YTB Trench)

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug - Real (feat Unfoonk)

Moneybagg Yo - Free Promo (feat. Polo G & Lil Durk)

Kenny Mason - Fasho

The Alchemist - Nobles (feat. Earl Sweatshirt & Navy Blue)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

H.E.R. - Come Through (feat. Chris Brown)

Q - If You Care

JMSN - Rolling Stone

Ruth B. - Situation

Aron A (Editorial)

Moneybagg Yo - Wockesha

Stove God Cooks - Dope (feat. French Montana)

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug - No Surprise (feat. Don Toliver & Bslime)

Moneybagg Yo - Certified Neptunes (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Siobhan Linnane - Mob Ties (feat. A.R. The Mermaid)

Madusa S. (Editorial)

Van Buren Records - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (feat. Luke Bar$, Andrew Regis, Meech, & Lord Felix)

Q - If You Care

Moneybagg Yo - Free Promo (feat. Polo G & Lil Durk)

Benny The Butcher - Spineless (feat. Ransom)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

H.E.R. - Come Through (feat. Chris Brown)

The Alchemist - Nobles (feat. Earl Sweatshirt & Navy Blue)

Cordae - More Life (feat. Q-Tip)

Snoop Dogg - Left My Weed (feat. Devin The Dude & J Black)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Cordae - Wassup (feat. Young Thug)

Moneybagg Yo - Certified Neptunes (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Nate Husser & Mick Jenkins - Teriyaki

Yelawolf & DJ Muggs - Geeyat Damnit

Evidence - Better You