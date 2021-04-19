It was a great week for new music, including full-length releases from Young Thug and Gunna's label Young Stoner Life, Griselda affiliate Conway The Machine, Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason, 1017 representative Big Scarr, and more. We're expecting some exciting rushes for the rest of the year, with so many artists slated to drop new music before the summer officially begins.

Every week, our staff mulls over the latest hip-hop and R&B releases to curate our weekly updated Staff Picks Playlist, which is exclusive to TIDAL and SoundCloud. While some weeks have passed without much action in the rap world, this week we got lucky with some huge releases, including Slime Language 2 and La Maquina, which dominate the playlist this week.

Our editorial and sales staff enjoyed new music from Young Stoner Life (with features from Drake, Lil Baby, Rowdy Rebel, Skepta, and more), Conway The Machine (with four songs on the playlist), Kenny Mason (who also clocked four tracks on the playlist!), and more. From the singles released last week, we're highlighting tracks from Tee Grizzley, IDK, Bino Rideaux, and others.

We're also showing love to the recently-departed DMX and Black Rob by including two of their respective songs. Rest in peace, DMX and Black Rob.

Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Ski

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug - Came and Saw (feat. Rowdy Rebel)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Diamonds Dancing (feat. Travis Scott)

Spinabenz, Yungeen Ace, & FastMoney Goon - Who I Smoke (feat. Whoppa Wit Da Choppa)

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug - Real (feat. Unfoonk)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Conway The Machine - 200 Pies (feat. 2 Chainz)

Conway The Machine - Scatter Brain (feat. JID & Ludacris)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Solid (feat. Drake)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Paid The Fine (feat. Lil Baby & YTB Trench)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Conway The Machine - Scatter Brain (feat. JID & Ludacris)

Big Scarr - Get It In

Kenny Mason - Much Money (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Conway The Machine - Sister Abigail (feat. Jae Skeese & 7xvethegenius)

Conway The Machine - S.E. Gang (feat. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Solid (feat. Drake)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Diamonds Dancing (feat. Travis Scott)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Ski

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug - Came and Saw (feat. Rowdy Rebel)

Conway The Machine - 200 Pies (feat. 2 Chainz)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Ski

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Solid (feat. Drake)

Conway The Machine - Scatter Brain (feat. JID & Ludacris)

Conway The Machine - 200 Pies (feat. 2 Chainz)

ZillaKami & Lil Uzi Vert - BADASS

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Solid (feat. Drake)

Black Rob - Whoa!

IDK - SHOOT MY SHOT (feat. Offset)

Godfather of Harlem - Been To War (feat. Swizz Beatz, DMX, & French Montana)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna - Ski

Kenny Mason - 43

Kenny Mason - Fasho

Kenny Mason - 4ever

Johnny Apollo - No Cap (with E Chapo & DJ Tripp Da HitMajor)

Aron A (Editorial)

Bino Rideaux - Incredible (feat. Drakeo The Ruler)

Conway The Machine - Sister Abigail (feat. Jae Skeese & 7xvethegenius)

Conway - 6:30 Tip Off

Young Stoner Life - WokStar (feat. Strick & Skepta)

Tee Grizzley & G Herbo - Never Bend Never Fold