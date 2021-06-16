The summer has kicked off, and with it comes the arrival of several prominent albums -- including H.E.R's upcoming Back Of My Mind, one of the most anticipated R&B releases of the year.

It would appear that the singer has pulled out all of the stops for this one, with Apple Music having unveiled the gargantuan tracklist in full twenty-one song glory. Clearly, H.E.R had a lot to say, enlisting the help of several prominent guests to help effectively convey her message. Look for guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, KAYTRANADA, Thundercat, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While that may feel like a significant number of co-stars, rest assured that there's plenty of room for H.E.R to shine. At twenty-one tracks, thirteen are solo cuts, which bodes well for those eager to catch up with the California melodist. As for the project itself, we've already been treated to a few singles, namely the intimate Chris Brown-assisted "Come Through," as well as the recently released "We Made It," available right here.

Look for Back Of My Mind to land this coming Friday, June 18th, and check out the entire tracklist below.

1. “We Made It”

2. “Back Of My Mind” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

3. “Trauma” Feat. Cordae & Hit-Boy

4. “Damage”

5. “Find A Way” Feat. Lil Baby

6. “Bloody Waters” Feat. Kaytranada & Thundercat

7. “Closer To Me

8. “Come Through” Feat. Chris Brown

9. “My Own”

10. “Lucky”

11. “Cheat Code”

12. “Mean It”

13. “Paradise” Feat. Yung Bleu

14. “Process”

15. “Hold On”

16. “Don’t”

17. “Exhausted”

18. “Hard To Love”

19. “For Anyone”

20. “I Can Have It” Feat. DJ Khaled & Bryson Tiller

21. “Slide” feat. YG