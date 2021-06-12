H.E.R.'s Vocals Are Out Of This World On "We Made It"

With the release of her 2021 project on the way, H.E.R. is keeping the momentum going with a single from her anticipated forthcoming album Back Of My Mind. "We Made It" is fire in every sense. From the soulful, reflective production to H.E.R.'s angelic vocals, this latest release is valid to the fullest extent.

"I've been really feelin' like, always been a long time," sings H.E.R, setting the mood for a self-love anthem. "There was early mornings, late nights, we was prayin' for the sunshine." Music lovers will be sure to appreciate H.E.R.'s new material for everything it's worth. Her vocals are also incredibly magnetic.

"We Made It" follows her latest single release "Come Through," which featured former collaborator Chris Brown. Other than her two single releases from Back Of My Mind, H.E.R. has left the album's length and the number of guest appearances a mystery. Earlier this year, H.E.R. won Best R&B Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Quotable Lyrics

For all those nights hopin' that we'd find it

Lookin' at the sky, like thank God that you're with me

You're with me, run red lights and followin' the signs

It's been a long ride and I just can't believe

Can't believe we made it