H.E.R. Calls On Chris Brown For Smooth "Come Through" Single

Erika Marie
April 23, 2021 00:06
The singers bring you an R&B addition to your bedroom playlist.


If you're looking for some soulful R&B to vibe to, you know that H.E.R. always delivers. At only 23-years-old, the multihyphenate entertainer has swept the award circuit, including holding several Grammys, and she's one of the most respected voices in the music industry today. As H.E.R.'s star continues to rise with each new release, on Friday (April 23), she returns with a new single featuring her fellow hitmaker, Chris Brown.

The pair blend effortlessly on "Come Through," a song that is all about what the title suggests. The two singers trade lines about wanting the other to cancel their plans for a possible late-night sneaky link with a close circle of friends who are looking to "get faded." Stream "Come Through" by H.E.R. featuring Chris Brown and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Lookin' at you cry, go crazy
If I could, I would take the pain away
I don't see that smile I made
You already made plans that ain't with me
Tryin' hard, I been tryin' hard to breathe
Inhale, exhale, you expel what you been doin' to me

