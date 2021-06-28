H.E.R. Announces 2021 Lights On Festival With Erykah Badu, Ari Lennox & More

H.E.R. was one of the many artists who made huge appearances at the 21st BET Awards this past Sunday, and in addition to killing the red carpet with an eye-catching, transparent pair of pants, the rising R&B star also performed the Back of My Mind album intro "We Made It" and took home the award for "Best Female R&B/Pop Artist." Apparently, the highly decorated singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist did it all while celebrating her birthday, and on Monday, H.E.R. kept the celebration going by announcing the second year of her curated music festival.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Following its impressive launch in 2019, Lights On Festival is finally making its return this year after sitting out 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, the festival s expanding to a two-day format, and artists such as H.E.R., Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ari Lennox will be leading the R&B festivities this time around.

In addition to the aforementioned artists, other R&B stars who have been tapped for the festival include Arin Ray, Blxst, Brianna Castro, Foushee, Keyshia Cole, Kiana Lede, Lorea, Lucky Daye, Maeta, Masego, Maxx Moore, Sabrina, Tiana Major9, Tone Stith, and VanJess. Check out the poster for the festival below.

With such a stacked line-up, H.E.R.'s upcoming festival will definitely be a treat for R&B fans. The 2021 Lights On Festival returns to Concord, California for its second year on September 18th and September 19th, and general admission tickets are already on sale.

