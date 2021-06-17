With the BET Awards set to air on Sunday, June 27th, the network has officially lifted the curtain to unveil the stacked lineup of performers. Set to take the stage throughout the night are Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, and more.

“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts–including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” explains Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”

As far as the nominations are concerned, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion are leading the pack with seven apiece; interestingly enough, Megan is not slated to take the stage, while DaBaby is set to hold it down. Cardi B and Drake, both of whom locked down second place with five nominations, are also absent from the performance schedule. Despite a few notable omissions, the ceremony has more than enough talent to keep things moving. Who are you most excited to see taking the stage?

With the full lineup officially revealed, it's looking like this year's BET Awards will be an enjoyable viewing experience for anyone interested. Look for our coverage on the big event when it airs at the end of June, and be sure to sound off with your predictions of the big winners in the comments below.