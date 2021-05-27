It's that time of the year again. After hosting a virtual show last year, the 2021 BET Awards will be held in front of a live audience. As we celebrate Black excellence in the music and entertainment industries, the network has officially revealed their nominations for this year.

Next month's ceremony will mark a huge night in the careers of so many of our favorite established and up-and-coming artists careers. This year, two of the industry's hottest stars, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, have the highest number of chances to walk away with a trophy, each getting seven nominations. Drake and Cardi B aren't too far behind, earning five nominations at this year's celebration.

Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle, and Chris Brown will also have big nights, being nominated in four categories.

Take a look through the nominations below and let us know who you think will head home with the most trophies.

Album of the Year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion f/ DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke f/ Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys f/ Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy f/ Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara f/ Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”

Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas And The Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night In Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry