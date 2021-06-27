H.E.R. is a multi-grammy-winning artist who is leading the R&B genre into the future while staying grounded in the roots. She just dropped new music, giving fans the long-awaited studio project they have been craving for. Still, no matter how great you are in life, some people can't accept it. One troll on Twitter tried to come for H.E.R., suggesting the talented singer and songwriter has no hits. H.E.R. made a little time to trash the troll with some receipts.

She replied to the troll, writing, “thanks for asking” and included images of her gold and platinum records. However, she kept it humble because H.E.R. only showed a couple of the many she could have pulled out. Her collaboration with Khalid, “This Way,” and her songs “Hard Place" and "Jungle" were included in the clap back, but she didn’t add “Could’ve Been” with Bryson Tiller or “Losing.”

H.E.R. has four Grammys as well. She grabbed two in 2018: Best R&B Performance for “Best Part” and Best R&B Album for H.E.R., and two in 2020: Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” and Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagine.” Nice try, troll. What do you think about H.E.R.'s new album?