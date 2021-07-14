Princess parties have become a debate on social media after Hazel-E allegedly called out Cardi B. We previously reported on Cardi and husband Offset once again going all out for their daughter Kulture's 3rd birthday by hosting a lavish princess party for the tot. Kulture received luxury gifts that set her famous parents back hundreds of thousands of dollars, and while it was a one-of-a-kind event, Hazel-E sent a few subliminal shots that have the internet believing she was calling out the "Up" rapper.

The former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star and her fiancé De'Von Waller welcomed their daughter into the world last year and they've been doting on their baby girl ever since. Hazel-E took to her Instagram Story earlier today (July 13) and allegedly targeted Cardi, suggesting that the Grammy winner is a "fan."

She shared images of her daughter's princess-themed party and added, "It's the originality for me." Hazel-E also stated, "It was only 3 weeks ago damn!" After people accused her of unnecessarily going after Cardi, she replied, "I didn't even say no names must be the same [smiling with sunglasses emoji]."

"I was the first rapper to do it. In my @souljaboy voice," Hazel-E added. People were quick to tell her that princess parties for little girls are common for just about anyone in the world and accused Hazel-E of using her child for clout. Check out the posts below.