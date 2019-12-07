She's taken a break from beefing with City Girls and accusing them of plagiarism, insulting supermodel Winnie Harlow by calling her "101 Dalmatians" and "salt n pepa," and reportedly fighting on Marriage Boot Camp so violently that it shuts down production, because Hazel-E is preparing for her happily ever after. The rapper began her reality television career way back on the early seasons of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood as she was building her music career following her work as an entertainment publicist. Since that time she's drifted through romances, including her failed attempted to lock down a relationship with Hitmaka, also known as Yung Berg, but recently she announced that she and her model beau De'Von Waller are engaged.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

On Thursday, Hazel continued with the good news as she shared three video clips on Instagram announcing that she's expecting her first child with De'Von. The happy couple was at a medical office as Hazel was undergoing an ultrasound. The nurse couldn't tell her exactly how far along she was, but Hazel determined it was 12 weeks.

"He put that lil 👼🏽 in my ultrasound," Hazel-E wrote in the caption. "I’m so nervous, happy, and anxious to take this journey but God had a plan when he placed you in my life @devonwallerofficial . We went half & made it thru the first trimester! (I wasn’t gone hide it from y’all forever, just wanted to make sure we secured the 👶🏽) 🙌🏽 #2020Baby #omgimfinnabeawholemom & a Wife #GodAnsweredAllMyPrayers 🙏🏽." Swipe through and check it out below.