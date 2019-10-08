There's seemingly something in the air when it comes to people having their love locked down. From Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding, Jeannie May and Jeezy's romance to Erica Mena and Safaree's recent wedding, love is clearly in the air. The latest couple to take things to the next level is former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hazel-E.

The 39-year-old said yes to her boyfriend De'Von Waller who proposed to her this past weekend with a 10-carat sparkling diamond ring. "I must be fucccinnnn dreaming!!!!!!!!!!! OMG baby! Yes yes yes @devonwallerofficial," Hazel-E captioned the image. "@jimmyxboi I know you #thestreetsjewler but damn big hommie you out did yourself!!! 10🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕on my finger! WTF. I'm forever grateful for you helping me center myself and focus on my heart & helping me embrace real, true love, without 0 intentions."

The couple has been very public about their relationship on Instagram, posting numerous images from photoshoots together since May of this year. "My man goes up for me even when I’m not in his presence. I 💕you," Hazel-E captioned a picture of De'Von.

De’Von's Instagram page is private but his bio lists him as a model and TV personality.