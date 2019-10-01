The day finally arrived for Justin and Hailey Bieber to throw a party for their love since the couple previously got married at a New York courthouse last year. The couple's wedding that was months in the making happened just yesterday on September 30th and took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina. While official photos have yet to be released from the special day, both husband and wife shared some cute photo booth pictures of themselves to Instagram as well as some photos of guests who attended.

In photos uploaded to Hailey's Instagram, we see some familiar model faces as well as an appearance by Jaden Smith.

The couple got escorted to the wedding grounds by a speed boat and paparazzi managed to make their way on the scene, showcasing Hailey's wedding dress get-up and Justin's laid back look.

"Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY," Justin wrote at the time of their engagement. "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!