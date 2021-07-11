Cardi B came back from her semi-hiatus last month to help promote her hubby Offset's new album with Migos Culture III. She later made headlines after appearing for a surprise performance of her verse on the Culture III cut "Type Sh*t" where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child.

She told cameras that her 3-year-old daughter Kulture was excited to be a big sister, adding that she was excited to expand her family with Offset. The couple is known for splurging on their little one, spoiling her with all types of things like a new puppy, a Birkin bag, and iced-out chains and jewelry. For her 3rd birthday over the weekend, the couple took it to a whole other level, giving the toddler a $250,000 Richard Millie watch.



Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

On Saturday (July 11), Offset and Cardi threw a fairytale-themed birthday party for baby Kulture, the tot looked ecstatic as she participated in the celebrations. The birthday bash was complete with an enormous Cinderella cake, a petting zoo, a balloon tunnel, and real-life Disney princesses.

In one of the many clips documenting the celebrations, Offset presents Kulture with her very own Richard Mille watch, which is estimated to cost around $250k. Understandably, the gift received considerable backlash online as many pondered why a toddler would need a watch that costs a quarter of a million dollars.

“That little girl can’t even tell time yet” and “Just Bc u can afford it doesn’t mean it’s age appropriate” said some while another simply put, "Baby cant even tell time yet… but thats rich folks business the party was definitely beautiful tho."

Of course, anyone who is familiar with the way the couple splurges on the youngster isn't particularly surprised with the gift. What are your thoughts?

