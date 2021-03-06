By now, many of us are used to seeing Chloe Bailey show off some thirst traps on Instagram and TikTok. It’s much more rare, however, that we see the other half of the sister duo showing off her moves. Halle tends to be considered the more reserved or “innocent” one of R&B duo ChloexHalle, especially as she is slated to portray Ariel in an upcoming adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

On Friday night, however, Halle took to her TikTok to show off some dance moves she had learned to Cardi B’s newest single “Up.” The song is part of a recent challenge moving around the app where users dance to the track, and Halle posed in front of her window in her pajamas in the video. She even showed off her twerking skills to the camera, seeming to just be having fun and promoting positivity.

This week, Halle and Chloe have had to stick by one another more than ever when faced with comments from Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles that called anyone comparing Chloe to Beyonce an “idiot.” "Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyonce? They're idiots. That's actually insulting to Beyoncé,” he added. Halle stepped in to defend Chloe, tweeting, “How amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon. Just popped in to say that ... i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy."

How sweet! Lots of sisterly love between this duo.