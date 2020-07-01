Alex Rodriguez is proving that he can bust a move just as well as his fiancée by taking on her #WorldOfDanceAgain challenge on TikTok. After Jennifer Lopez challenged her future husband to the challenge, in which participants perform a routine to her 2012 song with Pitbull, "Dance Again," she went on to post the results on Instagram. "How could I not challenge @arod to the #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge," she wrote on the clip of them trying their hand at it side-by-side. "Machos got moves!!!! You wont want to miss tonight’s episode of @nbcworldofdance because he may just steal the show."

The challenge was created to promote the new season of the dance competition show, World of Dance, on which J-Lo serves as a judge and executive producer. Ne-Yo and Derek Hough are also judges on the show, with Scott Evans serving as the host.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Earlier this month, the soon-to-be married couple surprised her son, Max, with a new puppy. While they don't appear to have set a date for their big day just yet, the two lovebirds seem to be preoccupied with just enjoying the engaged life at the moment.

