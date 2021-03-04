Dr. Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé and Solange, was the guest of Leah A. Henry's podcast Leah's Lemonade where he spoke about his latest moves, including his Mathew Knowles IMPACT show. The interview was going well until the very end when Mathew was asked about social media comparisons between Beyoncé and Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle. Given Beyoncé's close connection to the sister duo, many have been comparing Chloe to a young Bey, pitching the singer to potentially play the legendary Queen Bey in any upcoming movies about her.

When the interviewer asked about the comparisons between Chloe and Bey, Mathew was instantly offended by the question. "You've got to be kidding me, right? You're asking me that question?" said Dr. Knowles. "Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé?" When Leah specified that the question was geared more about a potential biopic, Knowles opened up. "Okay, if you're talking about a movie-- not talent-wise. Talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé talent-wise? Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyonce? They're idiots. That's actually insulting to Beyoncé."

The question derailed the entire hour-long interview, and it forced Mathew to walk out and chastise the interviewer by saying that she never should have asked the question, also correcting her when she referred to him as his first name, asking to be referred to by "Mr. Knowles". He read some of the live comments coming in, called out the fans who were upset by his Chloe Bailey comments, and abruptly left.

People are upset about Mathew Knowles' comments, saying that he should not have been so harsh and that it was inappropriate to bash the young artist. While Beyoncé may be his daughter, and he certainly has a right to think that Bey is more talented than Chloe Bailey, his shade toward Chloe was a little uncalled for.

Watch above at the 53:23 mark.