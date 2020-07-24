Gunna Unleashes "WUNNA" Deluxe With Future-Assisted "Street Sweeper"

On the list of high-profile releases from last night, Gunna dropped the long-awaited deluxe edition of his #1 album WUNNA with eight new songs, including features from Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Future pops up on "Street Sweeper," which we're highlighting here.

The new version of the album comes with a mismatched tracklist, making fans go on a wild goose chase to find the new songs. "Street Sweeper" arrives sixth on the project, packaged between "Feigning" and the ever-catchy "MOTW."

Gunna starts the track off with his signature lackadaisical flow before Future jumps in for the second verse, transforming his voice and ordering the beat to deconstruct itself. He utilizes stylized vocal effects, making it sound as though he actually comes from another dimension.

This is just one of the stand-outs from the new deluxe edition of WUNNA. Let us know your favorite of the new songs in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hop on the Leer to Clearport, I bought it

Blood, sweat, and tears, I'm workin' my hardest

Diamond shaped pears, my necklace retarded

Catch too many stares, you become my target

I'm stoned, I don't care, don't wanna be heartless

Be steppin' on stairs, it look like a faucet

At least a whole M inside of my closet

We ball wit' no gym, they must thought I lost it