Gunna Adds On Eight Tracks For "WUNNA (Deluxe)" Ft. Young Thug, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Almost exactly two months since he released his acclaimed album WUNNA, Gunna has returned with the deluxe edition. After teasing one of the new tracks listed on WUNNA (Deluxe), the Georgia rapper delivers the 26-track extended version. Gunna recently shared his updated tracklist with fans, so that comes as no surprise, but now we're able to hear additional songs including "Street Sweeper" featuring Future, "Wunna Flow" with Yak Gotti, "One Watch" alongside Young Thug, and "Nothing 4 Free" with Nav, among others.

"The hardest thing of making the album was just releasing it and finding the best time and making sure all my lines were together to release," Gunna previously said about crafting WUNNA. "That’s one of the main things you have to do as an artist, watch the timing and try to strategize everything out." Check out Wunna (Deluxe) and let us know what you think of the additional eight tracks.

Tracklist

1. 200 For Lunch

2. Dollaz On My Head feat. Young Thug

3. Wunna Flo feat. Yak Gotti

4. Gimmick

5. Feigning

6. Street Sweeper feat. Future

7. MOTW

8. On Watch feat. Young Thug

9. Argentina

10. Sun Came Out

11. Cooler Than a Bitch feat. Roddy Ricch

12. Addys feat. Nechie

13. Dirty Diana

14. Nothing 4 Free feat. Nav

15. Top Floor feat. Travis Scott

16. Skybox

17. Wunna

18. Blindfold feat. Lil Baby

19. Rockstar Bikers & Chains

20. Met Gala

21. Nasty Girl/On Camera

22. I'm On Some

23. Relentless feat. Lil Uzi Vert

24. Don't Play Around

25. Do Better

26. Far feat. Young Thug