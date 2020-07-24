Gunna Adds On Eight Tracks For "WUNNA (Deluxe)" Ft. Young Thug, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Almost exactly two months since he released his acclaimed album WUNNA, Gunna has returned with the deluxe edition. After teasing one of the new tracks listed on WUNNA (Deluxe), the Georgia rapper delivers the 26-track extended version. Gunna recently shared his updated tracklist with fans, so that comes as no surprise, but now we're able to hear additional songs including "Street Sweeper" featuring Future, "Wunna Flow" with Yak Gotti, "One Watch" alongside Young Thug, and "Nothing 4 Free" with Nav, among others.
"The hardest thing of making the album was just releasing it and finding the best time and making sure all my lines were together to release," Gunna previously said about crafting WUNNA. "That’s one of the main things you have to do as an artist, watch the timing and try to strategize everything out." Check out Wunna (Deluxe) and let us know what you think of the additional eight tracks.
Tracklist
1. 200 For Lunch
2. Dollaz On My Head feat. Young Thug
3. Wunna Flo feat. Yak Gotti
4. Gimmick
5. Feigning
6. Street Sweeper feat. Future
7. MOTW
8. On Watch feat. Young Thug
9. Argentina
10. Sun Came Out
11. Cooler Than a Bitch feat. Roddy Ricch
12. Addys feat. Nechie
13. Dirty Diana
14. Nothing 4 Free feat. Nav
15. Top Floor feat. Travis Scott
16. Skybox
17. Wunna
18. Blindfold feat. Lil Baby
19. Rockstar Bikers & Chains
20. Met Gala
21. Nasty Girl/On Camera
22. I'm On Some
23. Relentless feat. Lil Uzi Vert
24. Don't Play Around
25. Do Better
26. Far feat. Young Thug