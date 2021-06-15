Gunna has rightfully earned his title as one of the most beloved rappers of his era. The Georgia native unleashed his second studio album Wunna last year to positive commercial and critical reception, becoming his first No. 1 album. The rapper, known for his bars about being dripped out, embodies just that in his real life.

The "Dollaz On My Head" artist turned 28 on Monday (June 14), celebrating his big day with all sorts of luxurious activities fit for a king in Los Angeles. Attended by fellow rappers and celebs like Drake, Future, and more, his birthday bash kicked off with a unique dinner experience before the attendees hit up a rooftop bar.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gunna began the night's events with a dinner held at an Aston Martin dealership in LA. His guests were able to dine inside of a vault before later transitioning the party to the Highlight Room in Hollywood. There, heavy hitters like Drake, Future, and Young Thug greeted the Atlanta rapper and joined in on the fun.

In footage from the event, you can see Gunna's friends showering him with cash and bling. Longtime collaborator and music producer friend Wheezy gifted him $20k "for the years we didn't know each other," while Lil Baby gave the rapper $100k in cash. He also received a massive diamond-encrusted pinky ring.

Doja Cat, Mariah the Scientist, Travis Scott, and more were among the other guests who attended Gunna's birthday festivities. Take a look at some of the photos from the party above and below.

Happy Belated to Gunna!

