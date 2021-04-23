With no concrete news on Drake's upcoming Certified Lover Boy, fans have been left desperately speculating as to what the project might sound like. After all, Drizzy has proven himself to be nothing short of a chameleon, adaptive to a wide variety of styles. In fact, based on everything we've heard presumably associated with the upcoming project, from "Laugh Now Cry Later" to "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," it's difficult to assess which style of Drake we'll be getting.

During a recent conversation with Billboard, Slime Language 2 rapper Gunna actually shared an interesting tidbit pertaining to Certified Lover Boy, revealing that the Drake-assisted "Solid" was originally meant to appear on the delayed project.

“Drake had originally sent me the song for his album and I did it and we was vibing with it for a minute,” Gunna explained. “But then his album didn’t come out and I was still vibing with it, and I’m like ‘Shit bro, I wanna put it on Slime Language 2. Let’s put slime on it.’ And he was like extra with it and we did, and that’s how that came together.”

It's certainly curious to note that "Solid" was, at least for a time, meant to be included on Certified Lover Boy. Especially given how stylistically different it is compared to what we've seen from The Boy thus far. In case you have yet to hear "Solid," you can do so below; in light of Gunna's new reveal, it's hard not to picture what it might have sounded in the context of a full-length Drake album.

On that note, would you be satisfied if Drake's next big release featured more songs like "Solid?"

