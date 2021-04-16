Young Thug & Gunna Tap Drake For "Solid" From "Slime Language 2"

When Young Thug shared that Drake would be making an appearance on Slime Language 2, the already hyped fans were clamouring to hear what Drizzy and the crew came up with. On Friday (April 16), Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, and Gunna delivered the anticipated Slime Language 2 compilation that highlights the YSL collective along with a few famous friends who lent their vocals to the project. Over two dozen artists show face on SL2, but unsurprisingly, the sight of the OVO mogul has turned heads.

Thugger, Gunna, and Drake melodically move their way through "Solid, produced by OZ, and in true form, this one isn't just a standout but a hit among fans. Make sure to check out Slime Language 2, but first, stream "Solid" by Young Thug and Gunna featuring Drake and let us know what you think of what the trio cooked up.

Quotable Lyrics

I want opinions, yeah, she want a demon, yeah

She want a ring and some sort of arrangement, yeah

Something's that's dangerous

I wanna change it, I wanna claim it, yeah

I want it painted, yeah

She quick to say "No" 'cause she know she a diamond, yeah