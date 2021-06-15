Birthday extravaganzas are much more luxurious when you're a rapper and your closest friends are wealthy rappers, as well. Over the weekend, Gunna celebrated his 28th birthday which seemed like an absolute ball, just by the videos that were surfacing on Instagram. He was joined by his closest friends including Lil Baby. Though the two rappers have seemingly grown distant in the public eye, they still have a close bond and that was evident from Baby's gift to Gunna. The 4PF rapper gifted Gunna a shoebox of $100K in cash.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Baby's gift to Gunna became a topic of discussion on social media after it went viral. TMZ recently caught up with the rapper to ask him a bit about his birthday celebrations while he was shopping on Rodeo. The rapper had just dropped bags on some new clothes before hopping into his Rolls Royce. He discussed Baby's recent gift to him until an overzealous fan with a megaphone interrupted Gunna to complement his attire and wish him a happy birthday. In fact, the man kinda broke into song to send his wishes to Gunna. The rapper clearly didn't mind and went on his way afterward.

Gunna revealed that he hasn't spent the money Baby gifted him just yet but he did say that he's thinking about how he'll return the favor to the My Turn rapper in December.

