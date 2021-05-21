The landscape changed when Lil Baby and Gunnacollaborated on their joint album Drip Harder. At the time of its release, the two Atlanta-based rappers were just starting to gain traction as the next big superstars in rap. Since then, they've each gone on to release #1-charting albums with My Turn and Wunna, respectively. People are still going back to Drip Harder though, which has been evidenced by the latest plaque being sent to both of their studios as "Drip Too Hard," one of the lead singles from the album, has just been certified nine-times platinum.

The song received its latest certification on Thursday, selling nine million units since its release in 2018. It only took a few short months for the song to get two additional platinum certifications in the United States so, by the end of this year, it's looking like Gunna and Lil Baby will have themselves a diamond-certified record. Congratulations are definitely in order for this massive accomplishment.



Screenshot via RIAA

This month, Gunna also earned another platinum plaque for "Lemonade" with Internet Money, which has now gone platinum three times. Lil Baby earned an extra two certifications on Thursday alone, going double-platinum on "Grace" with 42 Dugg and going gold for "This Week."

Do you still listen to "Drip Too Hard" regularly? Revisit it below!