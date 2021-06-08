Rap and hip-hop music festivals have gained increasing traction over the years. Rolling Loud, Camp Flog Gnaw, and more are among the most esteemed concert series in music. With rap-friendly lineups of some of the hottest artists in the game, it's no wonder they've only grown more popular.

After concerts were paused while the COVID-19 pandemic bolstered on, the Texas-founded JMBLYA hip-hop music festival is marking its return this year with six concert dates headlined by Future and Gunna.



Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 2021 concert series will begin Labor Day weekend with three shows in a row. After Rogers, Arkansas on Sept. 3, the festival will then travel to Dallas, TX on Sept. 4, then Austin, Texas on Sept. 5. Afterward, the festival will make its way to three new cities: Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 25, Mountain View, California on Oct. 2, and Mansfield, Massachusetts on Oct. 9.

Joining Future and Gunna on the impressive lineup are The Kid LAROI, Lil Tecca, Flo Milli, Phora, and SoFaygo. Other special guests that will make appearances throughout the tour include Trae Tha Truth, SpotemGottem, Cico P, and Metro Marrs.

“Our business has always been about providing something different. JMBLYA going nationwide is the culmination of the idea of bringing an affordably priced festival experience to markets that don’t have something like it,” said Sascha Stone Guttfreund, the President and Founder of ScoreMore Shows, in a statement.

He continued, “We are known for curated events that pair big-name acts with future superstars. If you look back on our lineups, you’ll see that many of the openers we book later go on to become headliners. Save that lineup tee. See y’all soon.”



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on their website. Let us know if you'll be picking some up down below!

