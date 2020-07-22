Gunna recently announced that his Wunna deluxe edition is locked in to drop on Friday, July 24. The original album came out mid-pandemic, in May, and despite the unfortunate timing, which meant live promotion was rather limited, the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

As is the trend du jour, Gunna is following up the 18-song body of work with a deluxe edition. The deluxe edition will contain eight new songs, he previously teased. Today's he back with yet another taste of the deluxe, previewing a collaboration that appears to feature Future.

Gunna doesn't exactly confirm the featured artist, inviting his fans to guess by leaving a question mark in his caption. Nonetheless, fans should recognize his raspy vocals coming through mid-way, not to mention Gunna uses poignant emojis in the caption to hint at the Freebandz rapper. The video itself finds Gunna in an odd enough situation: he's eating a bowl of cereal in the backseat of a car. There's a couple of bottles of lean beside him, a few stacks of cash and a styrofoam double up, which all seem ordinary, but it's the inside-a-vehicle cereal-eating that seems strange.

Check out the video clip below. Let us know if you're excited to hear it in it's full form.

Gunna and Future aren't first-time collaborators, the two have linked up previously on records "Unicorn Purp" and "Ain't Living Right" with Juice WRLD.

Check back with us on Friday for the Wunna deluxe.