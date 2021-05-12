It looks like Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo will be headlining the 2021 Firefly Festival later this year.

Going down September 23-26th, the festival returns to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware for a 4-day event with performances from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, and Roddy Ricch to name a few. Other acts include Cage The Elephant, Portugal The Man and even St. Louis rapper Nelly. Check out the full lineup (below) and be sure to try and cop tickets this Friday at 10AM EST when they go on pre-sale at fireflyfestival.com.

The return of the Firefly Festival comes more than a year after last year’s cancellation due to Covid. “We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors and our community in Dover, Delaware,” the statement announcing the event’s cancelation read last year.

This isn't the only festival going down that weekend however. The Governors Ball is also set to happen that same weekend in New York City, which Billie Eilish is also headlining as well. It’s finally nice to see that Festivals are coming back and normal life that we once knew it as is shaping form.