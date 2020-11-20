Last night was monumental for several reasons. Not only did we receive a barrage of new music, including Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album, Jeezy's The Recession 2, SAINt JHN's star-studded new album, and more, but we also witnessed the end of a fifteen-year feud between Gucci Mane and one of his biggest rivals.

During their highly-anticipated Verzuz battle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in a tense battle, which saw Guwop staring daggers through The Snowman's soul, going low and dissing his dead partner a few times. At the end of the night though, they performed "So Icy" together and officially squashed their beef, accepting each other's forgiveness and putting everything behind them.

Despite Gucci's childishness throughout the night, it took a lot to put their differences behind him, which Keyshia Ka'oir is extremely proud of her husband for doing.

"I’m definitely proud of u hubby," wrote Keyshia on Instagram, who is currently expecting the couple's first child together. "It took a lot of forgiveness, healing & courage to get up there in front of the world! Everyone knows your history & now u have closure & can move on! It wasn’t easy but u did it & for that I AM PROUD OF U! FUCK WHO AINT!"

If Jeezy and Gucci Mane can squash their beef, anybody can. Perhaps it's time for others to follow suit and use the Verzuz stage to promote unity and love.

Last night, Jeezy and Gucci Mane both took advantage of the situation to release new music. Jeezy came through with The Recession 2 while Gucci Mane dropped his greatest hits album.

Who do you think won last night?