Gucci Mane Re-Visits His Greatest Hits On "Trap God Classics: I Am My Only Competition"

Although many people believe that Gucci Mane didn't present his greatest catalog of hits last night, the rapper has a plethora of classics that have gone off in the streets, in the club, and on the charts. He's one of the greatest of all time and he can prove that at any given time.

After his Verzuz battle with Jeezy, Gucci Mane came through and released a mixtape filled with his top-ranked songs, packing it to the brim with all of his greatest hits, including 28 songs made up of his best records ever.

It starts out with "First Day Out", which has been celebrated culturally for years as one of the Atlanta legend's best displays. Other records, like "Lemonade" and even "So Icy" with Jeezy, are listed on the tracklist.

The mixtape features Migos, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, OJ Da Juiceman, Yo Gotti, Ludacris, and more, spanning his entire career's worth of work.

Listen to it below and give Gucci his flowers while he's here.

Tracklist:

1. First Day Out

2. I Get The Bag (feat. Migos)

3. Big Boy Diamonds (feat. Kodak Black & London On Da Track)

4. Make The Trap Say Aye (feat. OJ Da Juiceman)

5. I Think I Love Her

6. I Might Be (feat. Shawnna & The Game)

7. Lemonade

8. Wasted (Remix)

9. My Kitchen

10. Bricks (feat. OJ Da Juiceman & Yo Gotti)

11. Both Sides (feat. Lil Baby)

12. Both (feat. Drake)

13. Big Booty (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

14. Photoshoot

15. I'm A Dog (feat. DG Yola)

16. Freaky Gurl (feat. Ludacris & Lil Kim) [Remix]

17. Met Gala (feat. Offset)

18. 1st Day Out Tha Feds

19. Trap House 3

20. 1017 Freestyle (feat. Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, & Foogiano)

21. Chicken Talk

22. Go Head

23. I Don't Love Her (feat. Rocko & Webbie)

24. Wake Up In The Sky (feat. Bruno Mars & Kodak Black)

25. Who Is Him (feat. Pooh Shiesty)

26. Heavy

27. Curve (feat. The Weeknd)

28. So Icy (feat. Young Jeezy)