SAINt JHN Shares "While The World Was Burning" Ft. Kanye West, Future, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, & More

Erika Marie
November 20, 2020 02:09
While The World Was Burning
SAINt JHN

The album follows SAINt JHN's 2019 release, "Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs."


Friday (November 20) has been stacked with releases from artists in the rap and hip hop worlds, and SAINt JHN adds his name to the lengthy list with While the World Was Burning. The Brooklyn rapper returned with his impressive third studio album that possesses 13 tracks with features including looks by Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Future, Kanye West, JID, 6LACK, and Kehlani. SAINt JHN previously said he didn't plan on creating this collection but wanted to make something "incredible" and "profound."

"It has to look good and feel even better. It has to sound good and be remarkable in the way it makes you feel. So I didn't intend on making it, but if I'm going to make it, I'm going to do it the way that I would've done it anyway," the rapper told Complex. "It came together on its own, and I was just appreciative. I did it. I took it as an opportunity to put it out. I took it as a reminder of the momentum that I built over the course of the last couple of years when people weren't paying attention.”

Stream While The World Was Burning and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Sucks To Be You
2. Switching Sides
3. Freedom is Priceless
4. Gorgeous
5. High School Reunion, Prom ft. Lil Uzi Vert
6. Monica Lewinsky, Election Year ft. DaBaby & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
7. Roses Remix ft. Future
8. Pray 4 Me ft. Kanye West
9. Quarantine Wifey Ft. JID
10. Time For Demons
11. Ransom ft. 6LACK & Kehlani
12. Back on the Ledge
13. Roses Imanbek Remix

SAINt JHN Lil Uzi Vert DaBaby A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Future Kanye West J.I.D 6LACK Kehlani
