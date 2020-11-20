SAINt JHN Shares "While The World Was Burning" Ft. Kanye West, Future, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, & More

Friday (November 20) has been stacked with releases from artists in the rap and hip hop worlds, and SAINt JHN adds his name to the lengthy list with While the World Was Burning. The Brooklyn rapper returned with his impressive third studio album that possesses 13 tracks with features including looks by Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Future, Kanye West, JID, 6LACK, and Kehlani. SAINt JHN previously said he didn't plan on creating this collection but wanted to make something "incredible" and "profound."

"It has to look good and feel even better. It has to sound good and be remarkable in the way it makes you feel. So I didn't intend on making it, but if I'm going to make it, I'm going to do it the way that I would've done it anyway," the rapper told Complex. "It came together on its own, and I was just appreciative. I did it. I took it as an opportunity to put it out. I took it as a reminder of the momentum that I built over the course of the last couple of years when people weren't paying attention.”

Stream While The World Was Burning and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Sucks To Be You

2. Switching Sides

3. Freedom is Priceless

4. Gorgeous

5. High School Reunion, Prom ft. Lil Uzi Vert

6. Monica Lewinsky, Election Year ft. DaBaby & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

7. Roses Remix ft. Future

8. Pray 4 Me ft. Kanye West

9. Quarantine Wifey Ft. JID

10. Time For Demons

11. Ransom ft. 6LACK & Kehlani

12. Back on the Ledge

13. Roses Imanbek Remix

