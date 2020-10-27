SAINt JHN was on the rise prior to the release of Iambek's "Roses" remix. Following that, the Brooklyn artist exploded into a global sensation, to the point where his upcoming album While The World Was Burning stands among the year's most anticipated drops left. Especially after JHN recently unveiled the stacked lineup of featured artists, a list that includes Kanye West, Future, DaBaby, J.I.D, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, 6LACK, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Now, the entire tracklist has surfaced via Apple Music, providing a more thorough glimpse at the sequence to come.

While it's difficult to discern anything concrete based on song titles alone, it seems as if a few joints will be, at the very least, loosely conceptual; consider the back to back tandem of "High School Reunion, Prom" with Lil Uzi Vert and "Monica Lewinsky, Election Year," with DaBaby and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, both of which appear to be capturing a snapshot in time. "Quarantine Wifey" with J.I.D is unsurprisingly topical, and the gospel-ready language of "Pray For Me" seems perfect for Kanye West.

With the project set to arrive on November 30th, which is still weeks away, there's still plenty of time for the hype to build. In the meantime, be sure to check out SAINt JHN's new single "Sucks To Be You," not to be confused with the 1999 Prozzäk single of the same name. From the look of it, the reflective track will be kicking off the entire project, so it will be interesting to see whether or not it will set a consistent tone. Check out the full list below, and sound off -- are you excited for SAINt JHN's While The World Was Burning?

1. Sucks To Be You

2. Switching Sides

3. Freedom is Priceless

4. Gorgeous

5. High School Reunion, Prom (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

6. Monica Lewinsky, Election Year (ft. DaBaby & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)

7. Roses Remix (ft. Future)

8. Pray 4 Me (ft. Kanye West)

9. Quarantine Wifey (ft. JID)

10. Time for Demons

11. Ransom (ft. 6LACK & Kehlani)

12. Back On The Ledge