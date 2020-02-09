SAINt JHN has been hard at work to promote his album Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs since the project dropped in September. The rocker-rapper is scheduled to perform at multiple festivals, and has already announced two whole tours in support of the highly acclaimed body of work, but he's not stopping there. On Thursday, he announced on Instagram that he will be embarking on another round of shows for the IGNORANtForever tour, after wrapping up his last show in Auckland, New Zealand on March 7th.

Once the International leg of the IGNORANtForever tour, which will cover cities in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, is complete, the genre-bending artist will head back over to North America to kick off the tour's third phase on March 18th in Seattle. He'll be making stops in 14 cities around the United States before the grand finale in Boston on April 8th. SAINt JHN will also be performing at a number of festivals later this year, such as Hangout Fest (May 15th-17th), Bonnaroo (June 11th-14th), Rolling Loud in Portugal (July 8th-10th).

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for REVOLVE