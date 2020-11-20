mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jeezy Returns With "The Recession 2" Ft. Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Demi Lovato, & More

Erika Marie
November 20, 2020 00:11
The Recession 2
Jeezy

Following his epic "Verzuz" battle with Gucci Mane, Jeezy drops his second project of the year.


Somewhere in Atlanta, Jeezy is not only celebrating his historical Verzuz moment with former foe Gucci Mane, but the Snowman is also raising a glass for the release of his latest album, The Recession 2. The project comes as a sequel to Jeezy's 2008 album The Recession that boasted singles like "Put On" featuring Kanye West and "My President" with Nas. The last time we had a project from the ATL-based rapper was earlier this year when he released his Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision EP, but with all that has gone on in 2020, Jeezy is ready to share a few thoughts on the current state of events.

Aside from familiar figures in the rap game, Jeezy's list of features has a few surprises. Expect to hear additional vocals from Yo Gotti,E-40, Rick Ross, Ne-Yo, Lil Duval, Demi Lovato, and activist Tamika Mallory. Stream The Recession 2 and let us know what you think about Jeezy's latest offering.

Tracklist

1. Oh Lord ft. Tamika Mallory
2. Here We Go
3. Modern Day
4. Back feat. Yo Gotti
5. Da Ghetto ft. E-40
6. Niggaz
7. Death of Me
8. Stimulus Check
9. My Reputation ft. Demi Lovato, & Lil Duval
10. The Glory ft. Ne-Yo
11. Live and Die
12. Praying Right
13. Therapy For My Soul
14. Almighty Black Dollar ft. Rick Ross
15. The Kingdom

