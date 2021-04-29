Gucci Mane remains one of the most active OGs in the rap game, never letting more than a few months pass by without releasing new music. These days, the 41-year-old rapper has been championing his label's buzzing new artists, including Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Big Scarr, and more. However, he's still been getting work done in the studio by himself, announcing the release of his new surprise album Ice Daddy, which comes out tonight.

After stunting his massive "Ice Daddy" chain a few months ago, Gucci Mane has followed up on his new moniker by converting it into his latest studio album's title, celebrating his son Ice Davis' four-month birthday and giving the newborn an executive production credit early on in his life.

"PRE-SAVE My new album #ICEDADDY available at midnight everywhere," announced Guwop on social media Thursday morning. "Executive produced by my son @icedavis1017."

Early commenters have been critiquing the album cover, which feels like it was spontaneously put together. It features a photo of Gucci and Keyshia's baby rocking a bunch of expensive jewelry and Gucci garments with artist branding on the sides. Despite the cover's criticism, producers Zaytoven, Mike Will Made-It, and music executive Pierre Thomas are all hyping up the release in the comments.

The new album from Gucci Mane comes out at midnight. It follows the multiple compilation albums that Wop released last year, as well as his most recent studio album, 2019's Woptober II. Will you be pressing play on this one?