Gucci Mane feels excellent these days. For the last few years, the legendary rapper's main priority has been to stack his label's roster with the strongest talent around the country and he's succeeded in doing so, introducing the world to his artists Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Big Scarr, Enchanting, and more. He took a vacation with his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, for the weekend and they were living the high life, reflecting on all of Guwop's success this year.

Posting a video on social media, Gucci Mane answered how he was feeling and his answer will bring a smile to your face. The rapper showed major love to his four-month-old son Ice Davis, his artist Pooh Shiesty, and the man he refers to as his "secret weapon," Big Scarr.

"I'm doing great. I'm actually doing excellent," said the 41-year-old rapper. "I got a lot to celebrate. My lil brother turned four months. My artist Pooh Shiesty is through the roof. My secret weapon Big Scarr is opening they eyes, don't sleep on him. All is well. Pockets on swole."

Gucci Mane has been celebrating his artist's victories all year, most recently shouting out Big Scarr for selling 22,000 first-week copies of his first-ever project. Pooh Shiesty's mixtape Shiesty Season continues to be one of the most in-demand hip-hop projects of the entire year.

Look at how Guwop is living below.