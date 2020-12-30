It's been a busy holiday season for the Davis's as they've not only celebrated family-fun events but also welcomed their firstborn together. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir are relishing in having their newborn son, Ice Davis, just in time to ring in the new year. While they're keeping full photos of their week-old little one a secret, for the time being, Keyshia gave the world a sneak peek at her baby boy.

"I C E #IceDavis" Keyshia wrote in the caption to a photo she shared on Instagram. The picture shows Baby Ice wrapped up in a white blanket as he holds his hands together. The comments flooded in immediately as congratulatory messages and warm wishes were sent to the proud parents.

Just yesterday (December 28), Gucci Mane couldn't help but brag about the father-themed gift his wife recently gave him. According to reports, Keyshia gifted Guwop with a VVS diamond Cuban link chain and bracelet jewelry set with a worth of $2.5 million. The blinged-out 22-pound set boasts 540 carats and came complete with a huge, round, "Ice Daddy" pendant.

Check out the photo of Baby Ice and get a close look at Gucci's new bling below.