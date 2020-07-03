Gucci Mane Drops Off Feature-Heavy Collab Project "Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer"

He's made a few controversial remarks over on his social media pages lately, but that hasn't kept Gucci Mane from taking over Summer 2020—or whatever is left of it. Recently, we've watched as Gucci has had a rant or two on social media about the current state of his dealings with his label, Atlantic Records. He called them "polite racist," and later apologized for his "harsh" language. The controversy came just ahead of his Friday (July 3) release Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, so it was probably best to get things squared away before the record hit streaming services.

Gucci Mane has been putting in quite a bit of work because Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer is just another in a long line of projects that the southern rapper has delivered in less than a year. He dropped off Woptober II in October 2019 and then followed that up with East Atlanta Santa 3 in December. The rapper gave us Delusions of Granduer back in June, and it's rumored that later on this year, he's all set to share his book The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness.

Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer is a collaborative effort packed with additional vocals from artists including Future, Foogiano, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, So Icy Girlz, Pooh Shiesty, Big Scarr, BIG30, Moneybagg Yo, Tay Keith, K Shiday, Ola Runt, and Key Glock. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Step Out ft. Future & Foogiano

2. Rain Shower ft. Young Thug

3. Both Sides f.t Lil Baby

4. Nasty ft. 21 Savage & Young Nudy

5. Breasto ft. Foogiano

6. Left on Read with So Icy Girlz

7. Who Is Him ft. Pooh Shiesty

8. Iran ft. K Shiday

9. Gucci Land ft. Young Thug

10. Freakiest in the World ft. Young Thug

11. Lifers ft. Key Glock, Foogiano, & Ola Runt

12. Still Remember ft. Pooh Shiesty

13. So Icy with Pooh Shiesty ft. K Shiday

14. Main Slime (Remix) ft. Moneybagg Yo & Tay Keith

15. MOLLY (BABY MAMA) with Foogiano

16. TRAPPER (Remix) with Foogiano ft. Lil Baby

17. Ballin on a B*tch with Foogiano ft. Gucci Mane

18. 7.62 God with Pooh Shiesty

19. Monday to Sunday with Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Baby & BIG30

20. ABCGE with Pooh Sheisty ft. BIG30

21. The Plan with Foogiano

22. Lesson with Foogiano ft. Pooh Shiesty

23. Make a Play with Big Scarr

24. SolcyBoyz with Big Scarr ft. Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano