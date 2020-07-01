Gucci Mane shook feathers when he accused his record label, Atlantic Records, of being "polite racist." He claimed that he would be going independent after the release of his new album So Icy Summer. As speculation remained about Gucci's supposed independence, the rapper has hit social media to clear up the confusion, asserting that he will actually be sticking with the major corporation after all.

Using Twitter to inform the masses, Gucci Mane apologized to anybody that he may have offended with his recent behavior, including his label.

"I’m not going independent but so respect those who go that route I apologize for my rude harsh language lately I’m a do better," wrote the Atlanta rap stable, tagging his own 1017 imprint and Atlantic in the tweet.

Guwop did not confirm if this means he's getting a bigger bag from the executives at Atlantic but many are assuming that after this post.

Earlier today, the recording artist revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming project So Icy Summer, which will serve as an introduction to the new members of his own label. The tape includes features from Lil Baby, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, and others. There are also songs with Foogiano, Ola Runt, and more as lead artists.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Stay tuned for his new project on July 3.