Gucci Mane has solidified himself as one of the game's most consistent rappers, at least insofar as his release schedule is concerned. The past three years have seen him release seven albums, including DropTopWop, Mr. Davis, El Gato The Human Glacier, The Evil Genius, Woptober II, Delusions Of Grandeur, and East Atlanta Santa 3. Now, he's gearing up to release yet another, this one titled So Icy Summer -- look for that to land on this coming Friday, July 3rd.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Now, Gucci has taken to Instagram to unveil the album cover, which certainly captures the Summer aspect rather effectively. The So Icy part, however, not so much. In the picture, Guwop can be seen in fully militia mode, sitting atop the hood of a rugged vehicle strapped with some heavy-artillery. It certainly captures an effective vibe, and it should be interesting to see whether Gucci's performances are equally imposing throughout the project.

On that note, the man himself seems to be facing a dilemma ahead of the big release. A few days ago, Guwop weighed his options, contemplating the benefits of resigning with Atlantic Records or moving forward as an independent artist. Perhaps he oughta connect with Russ, who recently made a compelling case for why the latter is the more appealing option -- especially for an established act like Gucci Mane, who doesn't necessarily need a promotional blitz to make an impression.