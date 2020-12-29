New fathers often gift the mothers of their kids with luxury birthing presents, but Keyshia Ka'oir decided that Gucci Mane deserved a little something, instead. The happy parents welcomed their first child together, a son named Ice Davis, just days before Christmas. The well wishes and baby gifts have poured in for the couple—even Beyoncé sent them a $250 silver spoon—and according to TMZ, Keyshia gave Gucci Mane a jewelry set that is worth $2.5 million.

Gucci and Keyshia are no strangers to showing off their icy attire, but they went above and beyond for the holidays. Keyshia reportedly had the custom-made Cuban link chain, bracelet, and "Ice Daddy" pendant carefully designed by New York's Pristin Jewelers. The collection boasts 540 carats and reportedly weighs 22 pounds.

"The chain clocks in at 32 inches in length and 2 1/2 inches wide, while the pendant is half the size of a Subway footlong," reports TMZ. On Instagram, Guwop gave his followers an up-close and personal look at the jewelry's details. "My wife got me the biggest Cuban and best charm ever #ICEDADDY," he penned in the caption.

Keyshia also took the time to share some of her holiday presents on her social media page, including an exclusive gift from the Gucci brand for her newborn baby. Check out their posts above and below.

