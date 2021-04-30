Gucci Mane Shows Off The New 1017 Roster In The "Sh*t Crazy" Video

Gucci Mane is at one of the most interesting stages of his career. Years removed from his seemingly neverending legal issues, Guwop is now both a family man and one of the best label executives in the music industry. After getting married to Keyshia Ka'oir on 10/17 in 2017, Gucci and Keyshia welcomed their first child together at the tail-end of last year.

All the while Gucci Mane was building his family, the veteran Atlanta artist was also laying the foundation for the new generation of his 1017 record label, which now boasts a stacked roster of rising artists such as Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Big Scarr, and more. As Gucci preps his forthcoming album Ice Daddy, the father and music executive has treated fans with a new single, titled "Sh*t Crazy."

"Sh*t Crazy" is a short, two-and-a-half-minute single that features Memphis artist BIG30, and it also arrives alongside a music video that puts a few of Gucci's 1017 artists on full display. Although neither Pooh Shiesty nor Foogiano makes an appearance on the actual song, both rising rappers appear in the "Sh*t Crazy" video, making viewers reflect on how crazy Gucci Mane's latest run actually is.

Check out the flashy music video for Gucci Mane and BIG30's new single "Sh*t Crazy" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Put your friend in therapy, you know I did it, barely live

Askin’ me, “Take care of it,” I squash it if I pay the bills

I don’t plan to take his gang to play, no, I don’t play with them

I don’t freepick n*ggas, when I beef, I show no favoritism