This year’s award season is officially in full swing. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is nearly a month away, and today, the nominees have officially been announced for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will take place later this month on Sunday, February 28.

Last year, television and film fans saw the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, Brad Pitt, and Russell Crowe (who was also name-dropped in Azealia Banks' latest rant) take home big wins, and this morning, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson revealed the next round of talent will be competing for Golden Globe trophies this year.

Viola Davis, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sarah Paulsen, and the late Chadwick Boseman are some of the actors and actresses nominated for this year’s Golden Globe awards, and you can see the full list of categories and nominees below:

Television

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy:

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy:

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best TV Series, Comedy:

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek

“Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulsen, “Ratched”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Caul Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Best TV Series, Drama:

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Cate Blanchett, “Miss America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queens Gambit”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Southerland, “The Undoing”

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Movies

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helana Zengel, “News of the World”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed, “The Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Best Director: Motion Picture:

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Screenplay:

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Original Score:

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”

“Soul”

Best Original Song:

“Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messia”

“Here My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“IO SI (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now,” “One Night in Miami”

“Tigress & Tweed,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Another Round,” Denmark

“La Llorona,” Guatamela/France

“The Life Ahead,” Italy

“Minari,” USA

“Two of Us,” France/USA

Best Animated Feature Film:

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

